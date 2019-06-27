The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an air quality advisory for ground-level ozone for Friday in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

To help cut down on air pollution during heavier ozone days, the group recommends that residents of affected areas:

• Drive less: Travel by bicycle, walk, use public transit, work from homes or combine trips when possible.

• Do not idle engines.

• Refill fuel tanks after sunset.

• Wait to mow.