An Akron man was arrested Friday after being indicted for abduction, gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, among other charges.

Chantless Lawson, 26, whose last known address is 22 E. Exchange St., Akron, was accused of abducting a girl, now 16, last April and attempting sexual contact with her in Kent.

He was indicted for abduction, a third-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, importuning, a fifth-degree felony, and sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

His bond was set at 10% of $30,000 and he remains in jail.

Kent police were unable to say if Lawson knew the teenager prior to the incident. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 24.

The Record-Courier does not name victims of sexual assault.