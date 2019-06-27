A 34-year-old man who died Wednesday in an Akron home invasion was identified Thursday by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as Brandon J. Varner of Akron.

Varner’s name had been withheld Wednesday pending notification of family. A cause of death was not given, but Varner was shot multiple times during the Rowe Street invasion.

Amy Schaefer, investigative supervisor at the examiner’s office, said she expected an autopsy to be completed on Friday.

In addition to Varner, three other individuals were shot and injured during the invasion, including a 12-year-old boy who was in serious condition. Suffering nonlife-threatening injuries were a 39-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. Their names have not been released.

Three men were seen running from the scene by witnesses, Akron police said Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.