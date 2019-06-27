JUNE 27, 1959



St. Lawrence Seaway is formally opened to shipping traffic in Montreal.



JUNE 27, 1969



Steve Frew, wrestling coach and assistant grid coach at Cambridge, resigns to accept a similar position in St. Clairsville.



Construction is completed on campground check-in station at Salt Fork State Park.



JUNE 27, 1979



Clyde E. Williams Associates begins surveying four Southgate Parkway intersections to determine if those intersections are high-hazard ones.



JUNE 27, 1989



Jay Semke, young man from Cambridge who played baseball for Ohio State University, made his professional debut in Plant City, Fla.



JUNE 27, 1999



Jim Lackey and Tim Jones have joined the sales team at Jefferis Motors Co. Lackey is a retired Cambridge Police Department officer. Jones is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



JUNE 27, 2009



Rusty Roberts, member of the Cambridge City School District's Board of Education, will present at the 23rd Annual High School That Work Staff Development Conference.



Roberts will speak regarding the district's student representative to the school board program, beginning its fourth year.