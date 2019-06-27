Akron police are looking for Bryan Bender, 26, who is wanted on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence following gunshots Wednesday.

The incident happened some time Wednesday inside a home in the 1400 block of Newton Street in Goodyear Heights.

A married couple told police they were visiting a woman's home there when her live-in boyfriend arrived and a fight erupted. The boyfriend, identified as Bender, fired two shots inside the home before fleeing the scene before officers arrived, police said.

No one was shot, police said.

Bender drives a teal 2008 Toyota Camry with a license plate of HLD8206.

If you see Bender or his car, police ask that you contact detectives at 220-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text tips to CRIMES (274637).