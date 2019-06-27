Akron police are warning people about a man who reportedly threatened a woman Wednesday with a knife at BARC Dog Park on Memorial Parkway.

The woman, 18, told police a man with a long, gray beard and prosthetic leg approached her after she got out of her car to take a run about 11:30 a.m.

She said the man — who is white, thin and between 50- and 60-years-old —walked up to her, grabbed her arm and said "I need to ask you something."

When the woman turned to face the man, she saw he as holding a "dirty steak knife pointed toward her abdomen," a police report said.

The woman screamed, pulled away, and took off running. She flagged down an Akron patrolman who taking a report at the Big Bend Area of the Sand Run Summit Metro Parks off Merriman Road.

The officer said in his report that the woman was visibly shaken. Police notified Summit Metro Park rangers and they checked the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, but didn't find him.

Police Thursday warned the community that the man should be considered dangerous and to call them at 330-375-2552 if they see someone matching his description.