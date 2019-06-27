MLB has just introduced All-Star Game chardonnay to its mid-summer classic lineup. The wine has been billed as a limited-edition All Star Game collectible. A baseball hologram is affixed to the front to ensure it's officially licensed.

Opening the $19.99 bottle could be a game time decision for some hard core baseball collectors and wine enthusiasts. The wine is hitting the shelves throughout Northeast Ohio in honor of the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9.

The question is... should the bottle be in my man cave, or my Euro wine cave? According to MLB, 66% of baseball fans are also wine drinkers. So good luck with this happy conundrum.

I am a wine lover first, and a baseball fan second. Sorry Frankie Lindor. I couldn't resist — I had to try the chardonnay. Especially after discovering the wine was a blend of grapes from Sonoma County's Carneros Region, Russian River Valley and Mayacamas Mountain slopes. So, to steal a line from Nick Gilbert, "What's not to like?" I can always put the empty bottle in my man cave next to my Omar Vizquel bobble head.

The first pour was highlighted with wonderful tropical aromas and flavors of grilled pineapple and toasted coconut. A real hit on its own. However, I was pleasantly surprised at how well it pared with pot stickers and a cajun crawfish roll. Sorry, I didn't have any $1 dogs on hand. I'll try that pairing with the next bottle. That's if I can find another. Only 250 cases were made. That's only 3,000 bottles!

Lace up your baseball cleats and run to these local stores and pick up a bottle. Each location was allocated at least one case:

• Market District Cuyahoga Falls and Green, and MOST area Giant Eagle locations.

• Both 750ml locations in Fairlawn and Brecksville.

• North Court Beverage Medina.

• Lakes Beverage on South Main Street in Portage Lakes area.

• Buehlers on Great Oak's Trail in Wadsworth.

If you can't find a bottle at stores, here's some another ways you can get a sip:

• A complimentary tasting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Cleveland 4-7 p.m. July 7.

• All week by the glass at the Huntington Convention Center Playball Park.

• MLB's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bash at 8 p.m. July 7. (Must have a ticket for the event.)

• Progressive Field Stadium Suites by the glass.