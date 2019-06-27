CANAL FULTON — Northwest Local Schools likely will be led by an interim superintendent next school year.

School board President Jim Gindlesberger said Wednesday that the board doesn’t want to rush the hiring process for a permanent superintendent.

He also noted that Ohio law prohibits teachers and administrators from ending their employment contract after July 10 without the consent of the board, meaning that if the Northwest board sought to hire a principal or superintendent from another district, that district’s school board could refuse to allow the employee to leave.

The board is seeking a new superintendent after accepting the resignation of Mike Shreffler on Monday. Shreffler plans to leave the district July 31 to become a curriculum consultant for other local districts and to pursue other noneducation-related projects.

Gindlesberger said the board has not begun contacting potential interim superintendent candidates, but expects the process to begin soon.

The board plans to hold a work session on July 13 to hear from school employees and the community on what qualities they want to see in the next permanent superintendent. The work session will begin at 9 a.m. at Northwest High School in Room 302. No action will be taken at the meeting.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 29 at the high school in Room 302.

