FAIRLAWN — PCMag.com has ranked FairlawnGig, the city's high-speed internet service provider, as one of the nation's "Fastest ISPs of 2019."

The city-owned broadband service ranked 10th among all providers in the U.S. It's the first time that FairlawnGig appeared in the annual rankings. Sonic was ranked the fastest.

PCMag.com said the rankings were based on 356,925 individual tests completed by PCMag readers around the world from June 1 to June 17.

Fairlawn invested about $10 million to install fiber on every street in the city and the Joint Economic Development District to provide high-speed internet and phone service to all residents and businesses. The city began offering the service in 2017.

Read the full PCMag.com report here.