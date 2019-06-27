COLUMBUS - With the Ohio Department of Transportation facing major funding issues at the beginning of 2019, ODOT officials delayed about $156 million in maintenance projects to balance the budget.



However, with additional funding coming from the Transportation Budget (House Bill 62) those projects including a resurfacing project in Guernsey County, are back on schedule.



"These maintenance projects extend the life of our roads and bridges. We want to make sure we're doing the best job possible to take care of the investment the public has made in transportation," said ODOT Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks.



In Guernsey County, a $7,661,626 resurfacing project is scheduled for U.S. 22, Route 800 and Salt Fork State Park.



Without the increased revenue, these projects likely would not have been completed and more costly major repair or replacement projects would have been required in the future.



"Just like a vehicle, it is much cheaper to change the oil regularly than replace the entire engine. Roads and bridges don't get better with age. They require attention and regular maintenance," said Marchbanks.



The projects include bridge painting, bridge deck replacement, minor repair work, and roadway resurfacing.



In Tuscarawas County, a $2,812,453 bridge deck replaced project is planned for Interstate 77, and a $2,929,500 resurfacing project will be completed on Route 376 in Morgan County.