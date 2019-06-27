AKRON

Authorities ID man killed

in home invasion

A 34-year-old man who died Wednesday in a home invasion was identified Thursday by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as Brandon J. Varner of Akron.

Varner’s name had been withheld pending notification of family. A cause of death was not given, but Varner was shot multiple times during the Rowe Street invasion.

Amy Schaefer, investigative supervisor at the examiner’s office, said she expected an autopsy to be completed Friday.

In addition to Varner, three other people were shot, including a 12-year-old boy who was in serious condition. A 39-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Three men were seen running from the scene by witnesses, Akron police said Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 330-375-2490.

Man says he was attacked

by unhappy handyman

A handyman attacked a Medina man Wednesday at a Northwest Akron apartment, police reported.

Police learned about the attack when officers responded to Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital, where the man was being treated, a police report said.

The man told police he was working inside a garage on Treeside Drive when a handyman he hired came in. When the man turned, the handyman — whom he only knows only as "Dre" — punched him in the face.

The man said he had hired Dre to do some work, but refused to pay him because he did the job so poorly.

NORTH CANTON

Water main break closes

Mercy Health Center

Mercy Health Center of North Canton will be closed all day Friday because of a water main break. It will reopen on Saturday.

The facility has a STATCARE or urgent care facility and services for laboratory, radiology, physical and occupational therapy, work health and safety services and a fitness center. Patients with appointments were notified about the closure, a health system spokeswoman said.

Mercy Medical Health Center, the 476-bed hospital, and other Mercy urgent care locations, are not affected.

NORTHEAST OHIO

Air quality advisory

issued for Friday

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an air quality advisory for ground-level ozone for Friday in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

To help cut down on air pollution during heavier ozone days, the group recommends that residents of affected areas:

• Drive less: Travel by bicycle, walk, use public transit, work from homes or combine trips when possible.

• Do not idle engines.

• Refill fuel tanks after sunset.

• Wait to mow.

MEDINA COUNTY

Cops arrest man accused

of flashing several women

A Wooster man accused of exposing himself to several women at Medina County businesses has been charged with public indecency.

Eric D. Zeigler, 37, was located and arrested Tuesday in Medina.

Lodi police and the Medina County Sheriff's Office said they have been investigating a series of incidents involving a male exposing himself since May 30. The incidents occurred in the late afternoon or early evening.

Police urged any victims to contact their local law enforcement agency.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Master Gardeners tour

includes six gardens

The Master Gardeners of Summit County Tour of Gardens will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. ►June 29.◄

The event includes a tour of six gardens on the general tour and the Posie Shoppe with garden items and Master Gardener-grown plants. General admission is $20. The cost is $75-$100 for patrons. More information at www.summitmastergardeners.org/.