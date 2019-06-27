Summer treat: The floodwaters have receded and Grandpa's Cheese Barn in Ashland is hosting its annual Strawberry Fest starting Friday. This is the 19th year for the event that boasts chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats. The original Cheese Barn is on US Route 250 at the Ashland exit of Interstate 71.







Classic setting: The Ohio Shakespeare Festival will present "Hamlet" in the Lagoon area of Stan Hywet Hall in Akron. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the greenshow at 7:30 p.m. and the performance at 8 p.m. Visit ohioshakespearefestival.com for more information or call 888-718-4253.