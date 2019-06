The opening of Akron's first Tim Hortons restaurant is just weeks away.

The Canadian chain known for its doughnuts, coffee, breakfast and lunch will debut July 18 at 637 Canton Road in the city's Ellet neighborhood, Beachwood-based owner TH Cleveland said in a news release Thursday.

The company is inviting fans of the chain to compete for the chance to win free coffee for a year by helping to promote the store's opening. Go to thcleveland.com/timbassadors for more information.