A handyman, apparently unhappy he wasn't being paid, attacked a Medina man Wednesday at an Northwest Akron apartment, police reported.

Police learned about the attack when officers responded to Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital where the man was being treated, a police report said.

The man told police he was working inside a garage on Treeside Drive when a handyman he hired came in. When the man turned, the handyman — whom he only knows only as "Dre" — punched him in the face, according to police.

"He said he saw stars and believes he was hit many more times," the officer wrote in the report, noting that the man's jaw was "grossly swollen" and it was difficult for him to speak.

The man said he had hired Dre to do some work, but refused to pay him because he did the job so poorly.