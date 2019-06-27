Mercy Health Center of North Canton will be closed all day Thursday and Friday because of a water main break. It will reopen on Saturday.

The facility has a STATCARE or urgent care facility and services for laboratory, radiology, physical and occupational therapy, work health and safety services and a fitness center. Patients with appointments were notified about the closure, a health system spokeswoman said.

The nearest Mercy urgent care locations to North Canton are in Plain Township in Oakwood Square at 2638 Easton Street NE and Jackson Township at 7337 Caritas Circle NW.

Mercy Medical Health Center, the 476-bed hospital and other locations, are not affected.

For more information about the STATCARE locations, go to www.cantonmercy.org/statcare.