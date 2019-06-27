You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Correct me if I am wrong, but I seem to recall that in the 2000 "Shaft" movie, Samuel L. Jackson's character, John Shaft, was the nephew of Richard Roundtree's Shaft, not his son as he is in the new version. Why the change?

A: Samuel L. Jackson told CinemaBlend the film wanted to deal with three direct generations — grandfather, father and son. Since a large part of the movie involves what kind of a father Jackson's Shaft was to his son (played by Jessie T. Usher), it makes sense to show Jackson dealing with his father. And the new film does acknowledge the 2000 version, with dialogue saying Roundtree had pretended to be Jackson's uncle.

Q: We have seen the TV ad with George Clooney as a knight and are unable to figure out what he says to the barista to get a cup of Nespresso.

A: He says, "Do you break a farthing?" A farthing, as you know, is an old English coin. From what I've read it wasn't worth much, even if you're a dragon-slaying knight, so it might not get you a Nespresso. But that's me being joke-killingly literal.

Q: Are any new episodes of "Jay Leno's Garage" being filmed? This is the time of year when they are usually aired on CNBC, but I have not seen anything yet this season.

A: The fifth season of the Leno-hosted series will begin Aug. 28 on CNBC.

Q: I have gotten hooked on the old "Match Game" with Gene Rayburn. Do you know how many of the panelists are still living besides Betty White?

A: Rayburn, long the host of the game show, passed away in 1999. What I think of as the Big Three of the panelists — Charles Nelson Reilly, Brett Somers and Richard Dawson — are also gone. So are such frequent participants as Richard Paul, Marcia Wallace, Dick Martin, Patti Deutsch and Bill Daily. On the other hand, besides White, Fannie Flagg, Elaine Joyce, Jo Ann Pflug and Joyce Bulifant are among the celebrities from the show who are still with us as of this writing.

Q: Please find the title of a movie I saw on TV several years back where orphan children were grouped in a home stressing clean living and healthy bodies. Turns out, as adults, they were sold for organ donations and transplants. I hope that movie never makes it back on the TV circuit, but if it does, I want to know the title so I can avoid it.

A: It appears that you saw a 2010 feature called "Never Let Me Go," starring Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield. Based on a novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, it has its admirers. The late Roger Ebert gave it four stars.

Q: Has "Bless This Mess" been canceled? I was just beginning to enjoy it and it suddenly disappeared in May without explanation.

A: The first season of the comedy starring Dax Shepard and Lake Bell consisted of just six episodes, all of which aired. The good news for you: ABC has ordered a second season to air this fall.

Q: I saw the movie musical "Damn Yankees" with Tab Hunter and Ray Walston a few times in the '60s but have never seen it in listings since. Do you know where it went in TV land? I would love to see it again!

A: While I do not know of any current telecasts, I would hope it shows up somewhere again thanks to "Fosse/Verdon," the recent FX drama series about choreographer-director Bob Fosse and his wife and collaborator, Gwen Verdon. Verdon, after all, costarred memorably in "Damn Yankees," choreographed by Fosse, and he dances with Verdon in the "Who's Got the Pain?" mambo number. For now, though, you can find the movie as a made-to-order DVD via www.wbshop.com, and digitally on Amazon.com and iTunes.

