A Wooster man accused of exposing himself to several women at Medina County businesses has been charged with public indecency.

Eric D. Zeigler, 37, was located and arrested Tuesday in Medina.

Lodi police and the Medina County Sheriff's Office said they have been investigating a series of incidents involving a male exposing himself since May 30. The incidents occurred in the late afternoon or early evening.

Police urged any victims to contact their local law enforcement agency.