JULY 4 EVENTS

Looking for fireworks, parades or other Fourth of July holiday events? You have plenty of choices.

The night sky across Northeast Ohio will be lit up by the rockets' red glare practically nightly as communities mark the Fourth of July.

Here is a listing of some of the celebrations happening across the region.

DAILY THROUGH SATURDAY (June 29)

Jackson Township: Food concessions, games, children's rides and free live entertainment 5-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p,m. Saturday at North Park, 7660 Fulton Drive NW. Fireworks at dusk Saturday.

DAILY THROUGH SUNDAY (June 30)

Springfield Township: Rock the Docks Festival, 2459 Canfield Road. Live music, carnival rides, food, games noon to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fireworks at dusk Saturday.

SATURDAY

Green: FreedomFest at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road, noon to 11 p.m. Food vendors, beer garden, entertainment, inflatables and activities, train rides. Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. Rain date is Sunday.

TUESDAY TO JULY 6

Orrville: Carnival midway with rides, games and food at Orr Park. Parade will step off at 7 p.m. Tuesday from North Ella Street. Fire in the Sky Fast Pitch Softball Tournament, girls ages 14 and under, Thursday through July 6. Fireworks about 10:15 p.m. July 6.

WEDNESDAY TO JULY 6

Akron: The Rib, White & Blue festival, South Main Street between Bowery and State streets, and Lock 3 Park next to Civic Theatre. Concerts, children's rides, inflatables and food concessions, including barbecue vendors. Free admission. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Fireworks at Lock 3 following the 122nd Army National Guard Band concert at 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Wednesday concerts: Ravenwood at 7 p.m. and Bruce in the USA, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday concert: 122nd Army National Guard Band at 8:30 p.m. Friday concerts: B-Side at 7 p.m. and The Prince Experience, a tribute to Prince, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday concerts: Denzon at 7 p.m. and Turn It Up, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, at 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Brunswick: The Brunswick Community Band at Brunswick Community Center, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on the outdoor stage. Fireworks, 10:30 p.m. at Brunsiwck High School, 3581 Center Road. Rain date July 5.

Canton: The city's Independence Day fireworks will take place at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The Greater Canton Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. until fireworks. The fireworks will start around 9:45 p.m.

Hiram: Pre-fireworks concert with folk music from Steve Howell at 7:30 p.m. at Hiram College football field. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Massillon: City of Champions Independence Day Celebration, 5 to 11:30 p.m., at Tommy Henrich Drive Northwest. Free admission. Li'l Miss Liberty and Li'l Uncle Sam pageant for ages 3 to 7. Family activities, food and entertainment. Concludes with fireworks display.

Wadsworth: Downtown activities start at 6:30 p.m. Vendors and entertainment. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Rain date is July 5.

Medina: Fireworks at dusk from parking lot at Medina High School, 777 E. Union St. Rain date is July 5.

THURSDAY

Akron's Castle Park neighborhood: Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Castle Boulevard, between Dartmouth Avenue and Garman Road. Registration 10-10:25 a.m., $1 fee. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and military veterans invited to march. Bicycles, strollers, pets and wagon floats.

Alliance: Fireworks at dusk at Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave.

Aurora: 5K and 1-mile walk/run, Bicentennial Park, state Route 43 and East Pioneer Trail, at 8 a.m. (Registration at 7 a.m.). Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Barrington Town Square. Festival from noon to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis Moore Park. Food trailers will be open. Post Road will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at Pioneer baseball fields 9:45 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: The Great Patriot 5K Run, starts at 8 a.m. at First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., between Second and Third streets. There will also be a kids fun run. Advance registration is recommended at www.ThePatriotRun.com. It is sponsored by the Falls Cancer Club.

Fairlawn: Parade from St. Hilary Church parking lot, 2750 W. Market St., at 4:30 p.m., heading west on West Market Street, ending in the parking lot across from Summit Mall. Food trucks at Bicentennial Park starting at 5 p.m. The Mick & Rick Band will perform 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by two-hour concert with Brass Band of the Western Reserve at 8 p.m. Fireworks about 10 p.m. Free shuttle bus rides to and from Macy's at Summit Mall to the park starting at 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg: Parade starts at 11 a.m. at intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Graber Road. Ball games and food concessions will follow.

Hiram: Games and contests all day. Family activities and bike decorating at Hiram Christian Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classic cars and fire department vehicle display, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade at 1 p.m. Community Band outdoor concert of patriotic songs at 4 p.m. Ice cream social and big-band dance with Garretttones from 8 to 10 p.m.

Medina: Parade at 4 p.m. from Medina High school parking lot, south on Spring Grove, west on Liberty Street and around the square.

North Canton: Parade at 10:30 a.m. from Memorial Stadium parking lot off Seventh Street Northeast to North Main Street, south through the square to Harmon Street Southwest, and west to North Canton Middle School. Celebration in the Park near the stadium at 6 p.m. Live music, featuring the Half Fast Band. Children's activities and food vendors. Fireworks at dusk

Spencer: Parade at noon, starting at the Municipal Building.

Stow: A 4-mile race starts at 7:30 a.m. from Holy Family Church, followed by 3K Fun Run. Parade steps off at Stow-Kent Shopping Center on Kent Road at 10 a.m. and marches west, past Holy Family Church, ending at Park Drive.

Valley City: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. from the depot on Center Road and ends at Mill Stream Park. The antique car show and judging will follow. Entertainment all day at the park. The LeLa Blue Band will play in the pavilion at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Wooster: Food vendors and other activities starting at 5 p.m. at the Kinney property at Burbank and Oldman roads and Ida Sue Soccer Field. Fireworks about 10 p.m. Ohio Light Opera Orchestra and Chorus Pops Concert at 7 p.m. in Public Square.

JULY 5

Cuyahoga Falls: Stars and Stripes, honoring local heroes, features musical entertainment from 5 to 10 p.m. downtown. It will recognize the efforts of public safety officials who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Local country band Buck Naked performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Ed Dennis will open from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and WAPS (91.3-FM) 91.3 The Summit will play music from 5 to 6 p.m. Activities for kids provided by the Riverfront YMCA. Food and market vendors available.

Hudson: Fireworks at dusk at Barlow Farm Park, 1965 Barlow Road. Food trucks open at 6 p.m. Rain date is July 6. Free parking at Little Tikes, 2180 Barlow Road (no shuttle service), and JoAnn Fabrics, 5555 Darrow Road (shuttle service provided to the park).

JULY 6

Kent: Heritage Festival, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Kent. Crafters, food vendors, children's play area and entertainment on three stages, car show and many local displays. Fireworks downtown at 10 p.m.

Portage Lakes: Boat parade at 1 p.m., starting at East Reservoir Dam (near Biggin's Big Dip) and ending at Portage Lakes State Park beach, where the sand castle-building contest will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. from the state park. Rain date is 7 p.m. for fireworks only.