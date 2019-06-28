The mother of the woman Marcus Coker killed brought $1.25 to Summit County Common Pleas Court on Friday to give him during his sentencing.

Tracy Mullins suggested that Coker use it to buy a washcloth in the Summit County Jail to wash first his butt and then his face. She was referring to a complaint Coker made in a Beacon Journal article in which he said he couldn’t afford to buy an extra $1.25 washcloth at the jail.

“This is going too far!” objected Kerry O’Brien, one of the standby attorneys for Coker, who represented himself.

“It’s never going too far!” Mullins responded.

The mother’s unusual offer was among the highlights in Coker’s sentencing Friday in the choking and stabbing death of Ashley Williams, Coker’s ex-girlfriend, and a domestic violence incident involving another ex-girlfriend.

Summit County Judge Kelly McLaughlin sentenced Coker to life in prison with possible parole after 36 years. The maximum he faced was life with possible parole after 40½ years.

Coker, 36, pleaded no contest in March and was found guilty of aggravated murder and numerous other charges in the September 2017 murder of Williams, 27, and a domestic incident two days before her death. He later requested to withdraw his plea, but McLaughlin denied the request.

Coker’s case was anything but traditional. He fired his attorneys and represented himself, gave a jail-house interview to the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com, refused to come to court and offered to be put to death if that was the desire of Williams’ family.

Coker, who lost a leg in a crash after a police chase 20 years ago, sat in a wheelchair for his sentencing.

McLaughlin asked him if there was any reason his sentencing shouldn’t go forward.

“You all know what you did,” he responded. “You all are lying and twisting the truth.”

He agreed, though, that the hearing could proceed.

Several of Williams’ loved ones wore T-shirts featuring her picture, with “Mommy” written on her two children’s shirts. A victim advocate held a large photo of Williams for the judge to see.

“I just feel like you should never get out,” Deanna Hilson, Williams’ best friend, said to Coker. “You have no clue what those kids are going through. You took their mother away from them.”

Mullins said her daughter was an awesome person who didn’t deserve to die like she did. She said her death caused turmoil for many people.

“You didn’t put hatred in my heart,” she said. “I never hated you. Not one time.”

Mullins, though, said she was angered by Coker’s litany of complaints.

“You’re selfish,” she said. “It’s all about Marcus!”

Mullins offered the $1.25 to Coker, with McLaughlin telling her she couldn’t give Coker anything. The mother laid the money on the side of the jury box.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Joe Dangelo said he went over the evidence of the case with Mullins and the mother was pleased to hear that Coker’s DNA was found under her daughter’s fingernails, which means she fought back.

“In some ways, you can’t say Ashley won the battle because she lost her life,” Dangelo said.

“Come on, man,” Coker interjected. “He wasn’t there.”

McLaughlin warned Coker that, if he disrupted the proceeding again, she would eject him from the courtroom.

Dangelo continued his thought, saying, “That shows he wasn’t going to win the war.”

Because Coker said he’d be willing to accept the sentence suggested by Williams’ family, Dangelo said he consulted with Mullins and they decided a sentence of life in prison with possible parole after 36 years would be appropriate. He said Mullins is willing, when Coker becomes eligible for parole, not to oppose it.

Before he was sentenced, McLaughlin gave Coker one final chance to speak.

“Ain’t no words,” he said. “Understand the sex, drugs, money and hatred that was in me, that’s why it happened. So, stay away from those things.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.