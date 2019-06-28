A Summit County jury found a Barberton man guilty this week in the kidnapping and assault of a woman.

The jury found Todd Cleavenger, 42, guilty of felonious assault, kidnapping and abduction. He will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien at 2 p.m. Aug. 1.

Prosecutors say the woman left the Garage Bar, which was owned by Cleavenger, in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and went to another bar. When the second bar closed, a friend took her home. When she arrived home, Cleavenger was there and shoved the victim to the ground. When they went inside, Cleavenger beat her and prevented her from leaving.

The woman eventually climbed out of a window, went to a neighbor’s house and called police. She suffered significant injuries, including a broken nose, prosecutors say.