Stark County Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal shooting at Brick City Lounge, a bar with a history of trouble.

CANTON TWP.: One man is dead and another hospitalized following a late-night fatal shooting at a bar.

Deputies have been called numerous times over the years to reports of gunfire — some fatal — at 2820 Eighth St. NE, the location of Brick City Lounge.

About 11:45 p.m. Thursday, two men were shot in the doorway following what was described as an all-out brawl, said Sgt. Craig Kennedy of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The bar manager, Jason Calhoun, 41, of 18th Street NW in Canton, was pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. Friday in Mercy Medical Center’s emergency room, where he had been taken with gunshot wounds, said Rick Walters, investigator with the Stark County Coroner’s Office.

Another man who had been standing behind Calhoun at the door also suffered wounds from gunshots. He was taken taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where he remained Friday, Inspector William Jones said. The man’s condition was not disclosed.

Kennedy said the melee began with a fight that originated in bar’s patio area and moved into the bar.

"And then it was an all-out brawl," he said, adding that people attacked one another with pool sticks.

When the fight was over, two people walked out through the front door and tried to return when Calhoun turned them away, the sergeant said, noting that investigators do not believe Calhoun had been involved in the fight.

“He was the bar manager. He was trying to break up (the fight) and clear people out,” Kennedy said.

But a couple of minutes after the two men walked out of the bar, “one of them came back, met (Calhoun) at the door and fired two shots, fatally injuring Mr. Calhoun and striking the man standing behind him,” Kennedy said.

Jones said about 40 patrons inside the bar fled, including the gunman, who got into a vehicle with another man and sped away.

The investigation into the shooting continued Friday.

Walters said the autopsy for Calhoun has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

Deputies have been called to the bar numerous times over the years.

Among the fatal incidents were the killings of Quintin Pride and Alvin Newman.

Deputies were called Aug. 29, 2014 to a fight outside Brick City. They had to separate two people fighting amid a hostile crowd of well over 100 people, according to an article in The Canton Repository. Pride, 29, of 18th Street NE, was shot to death. Lt. Ron Springer said a few months later a grand jury had reviewed the case, and no charges were filed. He said the case was no longer under investigation.

In August 2010, Alvin Newman, 37, staggered up to a responding deputy following a shooting at the bar. Kareem J. Townsley, 33, of 1929 Eighth St. SE, later was arrested and convicted of murder and other charges. He is serving a possible life sentence, according to state records, with a parole hearing possible in 2028.

Reach Lori at 330-580-8309 or lori.steineck@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @lsteineckREP