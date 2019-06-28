AUTOS

1.6 million vehicles

added to Honda recall

Honda is recalling 1.6 million vehicles in the United States to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, completing its required recalls six months ahead of schedule, the automaker said Friday.

When the latest recall is done, Honda says it will have recalled or accounted for 22.6 million inflators in about 12.9 million vehicles.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel. Twenty-four people have been killed and hundreds injured by the inflators worldwide. Honda was Takata's largest customer.

ECONOMY

Consumer spending

climbs 0.4% in May

Consumer spending increased 0.4% in May, a modest gain that suggests Americans remain confident enough about the economy's outlook to keep shopping.

The Commerce Department said Friday that incomes rose 0.5% and inflation remained tame, increasing just 1.5% in the past year. Still, there were signs that core prices, which exclude food and energy, accelerated slightly.

Consumer confidence slipped this month but remains at historically high levels. Americans spent more on cars and restaurant meals, according to the government report, a sign that they are willing to make large purchases and spend on discretionary activities, such as eating out.

The spending gain in April was revised slightly higher to 0.6%.

AIRLINES

JetBlue will switch

Houston airport home

JetBlue Airways will discontinue service at Houston's Hobby Airport this fall and begin offering flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

New York-based JetBlue on Thursday announced its last day at Hobby Airport, located southeast of downtown Houston, will be Oct. 26. JetBlue service begins the following day, Oct. 27, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, north of Houston.

An airline statement says the move is meant to strengthen JetBlue service between Houston and the New York and Boston markets, including new nonstop flights.

WALL STREET

Stocks close higher

to end rocky quarter

Stocks closed out a rocky second quarter on Wall Street with solid gains as banks led indexes higher Friday.

Shares in financial sector companies climbed after the Federal Reserve gave the country's 18 biggest banks permission to pay more dividends and buy back more of their own stock. The rally came as investors looking ahead to this weekend's scheduled trade meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Friday:

• The S&P 500 index rose 16.84 points, or 0.6%, to 2,941.76.

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 73.38 points, or 0.3%, to 26,599.96.

• The Nasdaq composite added 38.49 points, or 0.5%, to 8,006.24.

• The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 20.02 points, or 1.3%, to 1,566.57.