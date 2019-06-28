They came in jeans, and they came in formal, lacy, white dresses.

They came in button-down shirts and suits and a pink, short-sleeved shirt.

About 35 couples walked, strode and hobbled Friday to a grassy field in Goodyear Heights Metro Park to get hitched for the first time or to renew their vows.

The temperature soared above the mid-80s, and the breeze faltered at times.

At one point in the ceremony, Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer told the assembled couples to recite a line with “wife or husband.”

Everyone chose “wife” until the judge explained that they could choose “husband,” and another, successful attempt was made.

There were glitches, it was sweltering and the water ran out at one point.

It was, in a word, “perfect,” said Rachel Maxwell, who married her former Ohio Northern University classmate and rugby teammate Lawren Neeley.

“It was what everybody wanted their day to be,” Maxwell said.

The couple from Northfield had originally planned to be married in Cancun, but decided to move up their plans when they became aware of the Metro Parks ceremony.

“I am an old soul at heart,” Neeley said. “I was reading the newspaper [and saw it].”

Christopher Ruffin and Ginger Hanson of Akron said they decided to tie the knot after 42 years together. Their adult son was there to witness the wedding.

“We figured it was about time,” Ruffin said. “Now we’ll all have the same last name so we can live happily ever after.”

They both said their faith led them to the park on Friday. That, and their long relationship.

“We know each other like the back of our hands,” Hanson said.

George and Juanita Dodds of Cuyahoga Falls were there to renew their vows after 61 years of marriage. The two met at a Christian group when they were 17, and Juanita Dodds knew from the start that George Dodds was the man she wanted.

“He was the kindest and nicest gentleman I ever met,” she said.

The Doddses have seven children, 15 grandchildren and a great-grandchild who arrived in December.

“I have [always] called her my old lady,” said George Dodd, who is six months younger than his very good-humored wife.

The two have attended Northampton United Methodist Church since 1967. They intended to have lunch at Russo’s Restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, which is owned by their daughter.

Tom and Shannon Hasenstab decided to renew their vows after 31 years of marriage.

Shannon Hasenstab said she knew about the ceremony and brought it to her husband’s attention.

“I mentioned it to Tom and he said we should do that,” she said.

Her husband would have preferred a beach, he said, but he liked the idea.

Brenda and David Newkirk of Kent said they decided to renew their vows, in part, because the event was close by.

“We’ve always been too busy, so we’ve never done anything for our anniversary,” Brenda Newkirk said.

Couples were given wedding certificates or renewal certificates depending on their status.

Stormer, who presided over the ceremony, said she loved the idea when Summit Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King approached her with it.

“Who couldn’t?” Stormer said. “[This is] our big party.”

