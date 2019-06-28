A woman reported to police that her car was struck by a bullet as she was driving in Akron’s Cascade Valley Neighborhood, north of downtown, about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman told police she was driving southbound on Cuyahoga Street when she encountered three men in a construction zone.

One of the men yelled at the victim to “move b-----,” the woman said.

The woman said she yelled back at the men to move their "punk a----."

One of the men then turned and fired shots at the woman’s car, a 2012 Chevy Malibu, she said.

The car was struck by a single bullet, police said. No injuries were reported. The woman drove home and called police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.