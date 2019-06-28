On Sunday, 47 music students from music schools around the world will descend upon Kent State University for a rare opportunity to study chamber music for five weeks with 30 instructors at the Kent Blossom Music Festival, more than two-thirds of whom currently play with or formerly played for the Cleveland Orchestra.

"The festival is one of the crown jewels of the school of music at Kent State University,'' said Danna Sundet, artistic coordinator for the festival and a KSU professor of oboe. "We're the only state university in the country that has a direct partnership with a Big Five orchestra."

The Big Five are the Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The festival was founded as an educational arm of the Cleveland Orchestra by the late John Mack, a Cleveland Orchestra oboe player; and George Szell, the orchestra's former music director. Mack was one of the founding teachers who continued training students at the Kent Blossom Festival after he retired from the Cleveland Orchestra, until he died in 2006.

At Kent Blossom, the students spend four weeks studying chamber music and one week working on orchestral music. Organizers say the festival's focus on chamber music, in which musicians must listen closely to each other to function well in a small group of four or five, is a distinctive feature that Szell believed in strongly for his own orchestra.

"George Szell really believed in the chamber music model to grow the kids, or grow the human beings, into great orchestral musicians,'' Sundet said.

One of the most unique parts about the festival at Kent is that every student musician has a weekly private lesson with a Cleveland Orchestra member, who is among the top musicians in the world. The undergraduate and graduate students also attend master classes and receive chamber music coaching from Cleveland Orchestra musicians, Kent State faculty and guest artists.

Getting a spot in the festival is a competitive process based on audition videos and letters of recommendation. This year, students will come from across the United States as well as from Hungary, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Colombia. The festival, which includes eight Kent State music students, has also drawn one high school student — viola player Kenny Fujii of Las Vegas.

Students who play violin, viola, cello, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn and piano are accepted. All receive partial scholarships and most live in dorms on campus.

The festival focuses for four weeks on chamber music, with students participating in varied configurations with different musicians for morning and afternoon sessions. In the evenings, master classes include career advice from Cleveland Orchestra contrabassoonist/bassoonist Jonathan Sherwin, who has a background in orchestra personnel. The students also will get practical advice from artists from the visiting Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio about creating a professional chamber ensemble.

The festival's focus shifts for orchestra week beginning July 22, when Vinay Parameswaran, assistant conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra, comes to Kent daily for three-hour rehearsals in preparation for the students' performance as the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra at Blossom Music Center on July 27. The 7 p.m. performance, under the baton of Parameswaran, is followed by another highlight of the week: a side-by-side concert with the Cleveland Orchestra at 8 p.m.

In the latter concert, the students will play Elgar's "Enigma Variations" with the Cleveland Orchestra, conducted by Bramwell Tovey. The students rehearse the Elgar piece earlier in the week with the professionals and also do a dress rehearsal with them the day of the Blossom show.

"Just sitting on that stage and just being a part of that signature sound, that's a really unique opportunity," said Parameswaran, who's also music director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra.

The experience is a major highlight for the students, who get to play next to the world-class musicians whom they look up to, said Ricardo Sepulveda, director of the Kent Blossom Festival. "It adds a little bit more pressure and just excitement to that week."

For the early concert, Parameswaran has chosen Mendelssohn's "Hebrides" Overture and Ravel's "Mother Goose" Suite for the students in his second year conducting the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra.

"Education is really at the core of the Cleveland Orchestra,'' said Parameswaran. "It's a really wonderful thing for me to work with them because the level is so high in what we can achieve; it's really special. I know my colleagues in the orchestra really value the side-by-side. They really recognize the importance of it and what it means to the students that they've been working with."

Nineteen current Cleveland Orchestra members are Kent Blossom Music Festival alumni, including principal oboist Frank Rosenwein, who studied at the festival in 1999 and joined the Cleveland Orchestra in 2006. He not only teaches at the Kent Blossom now, he'll also give an opening address about his journey as a professional musician.

The Kent festival will include 10 free concerts by students in the Young Artist Series as well as a five-concert Faculty Concert Series that will begin with Cleveland Orchestra cellist and pianist Jee-Won Oh at KSU's Ludwig Recital Hall on July 3.

Multiple Cleveland Orchestra musicians will be featured in the other concerts. Also on the bill are the Miami String Quartet, Kent's quartet in residence, and a closing concert by the acclaimed Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio, Kulas Visiting Artists who will perform July 31. (See the accompanying details box and www.kent.edu/blossom/concerts for more information.)

Sepulveda, director of the Kent Blossom Festival for the third year, stressed that the busy Cleveland Orchestra musicians typically teach the students on their days off from their own rehearsals.

"They're the future of classical music,'' he said of the young musicians. "The students here are really immersed in music. For five weeks, they are glued basically to their instruments at least eight hours a day."

