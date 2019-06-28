A man charged with causing the death of a female passenger when he crashed after fleeing a Route 59 traffic stop was allegedly high on marijuana and heroin.

Springfield Township resident Brianna N. Lewandowski, 22, died just after midnight on April 18 after 27-year-old Joshua C.P.I. Kalili escaped from police while being handcuffed, jumped back into the vehicle he had been driving and sped off along Route 59 in an attempt to escape, according to police. It took troopers and officers from four agencies until 1:25 a.m. to find him hiding in a nearby trailer park after he fled from his crashed vehicle.

Kalili has a Hawaii address listed in court records but police told the Record-Courier that he lives in Uniontown.

Kalili is indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of resisting arrest, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and minor misdemeanor reckless operation and tail light violations.

Supplemental indictments of operating a vehicle while intoxicated by marijuana and heroin, both first-degree misdemeanors, were filed June 21 based on chemical blood test results, according to court records.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped the 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada that Kalili was driving on Route 59 just west of Ravenna for a suspected registration violation and a non-functioning rear license plate light at 11:54 p.m. on April 17. The trooper said Kalili’s breath smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred.

A Ravenna police officer responded and Kalili was placed into the back of the officer’s cruiser, but when Kalili began reaching up to the cruiser’s front compartment, he was taken out to be placed into handcuffs. Police said he began to resist, allegedly assaulting the trooper and the police officer, both of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol said Kalili was able to get out of the car and drive off with Lewandowski in the front passenger seat. They drove about a half-mile to the Route 59 Walmart store, then on a driveway leading to the WNIR radio station north of Route 59. The vehicle crashed just after midnight.

The Patrol said Kalili then fled the wreck.

Kent, Ravenna and Kent State University police officers and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter around the area and several police K-9s were used to track Kalili. He was found at 1:25 a.m. in the Orchard Estates mobile home park and taken to the hospital.