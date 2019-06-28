WAVERLY — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader's Dodge SUV was backed up to the front doors of his office all of Friday afternoon, even after a grand jury indicted him on 16 misdemeanor and felony charges.

Everyone knew it was his vehicle because the official license plate reads "01." And that's always the sheriff — the chief law enforcement officer of the county. But it was far from business as usual here in this Appalachian community, as evidenced by ordinary people just stopping by randomly to take photos of the building now that a cloud of allegations and controversy hangs over the office.

A Pike County grand jury met for several hours Friday, inside a courthouse tightly controlled by extra security, and returned seven charges of conflict of interest, four charges of theft in office, two charges of theft, one charge each of tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writings by deception.

Robert O. Smith, assistant chief legal counsel for state Auditor Keith Faber's officer, is prosecuting the case. He said after the charges were filed that each illegal act Reader is accused of was done in his official capacity as sheriff.

“This has been a long and intensive investigation with unfortunate and very serious results. It is our job to hold public officials accountable and root out fraud, waste, and abuse in our communities," Faber said in a news release. "We do not take these charges lightly and recognize that no one is above the law. While this is a major step toward seeking justice, our team is fully prepared to present these findings to a jury as this matter moves forward.”

Smith, who was appointed to handle the investigation last year at the request of Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk, said the sheriff would not be arrested. "We already have his fingerprints" and Reader has been cooperating so he will be issued a summons to appear in court, Smith said. His arraignment is set for Tuesday morning in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

>>Video: Robert Smith of the Ohio auditor's office discusses charges against Pike County Sheriff Reader

Eight of the charges, including theft and theft in office, involve a Chevrolet Silverado truck and a Nissan Versa. Smith wouldn't elaborate.

The tampering with evidence, tampering with records and theft in office charges all relate to "evidence envelopes," the indictment says. The conflict of interest charges stem from Reader either taking or asking for loans totaling $3,000 from one county vendor, as well as loans totaling $6,000 from his employees, including one from his former chief deputy.

Late Friday, Reader issued a statement, saying neither he nor his staff would comment on the "events," but that he would "like to ensure the public that the office will continue to provide their normal law enforcement services to the public without interruption."

There is no law that says that Reader must resign. But the auditor's office said there is a process in place, since some of the charges are felonies, to have him removed while the case is pending. That process, a spokesman said, starts with the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. The auditor's office has invoked that rule before but wouldn't say whether it will pursue it with Reader, a 45-year-old married father of two.

David DeWitt, chairman of the Pike County Democratic Party, did not return a message asking if the party would ask Reader — who was first appointed sheriff in May 2015 and elected to his first full term in November 2016 — to step down.

Reader was forced onto a national stage in 2016 when tragedy struck his southern Ohio community. All eyes were on the county where he grew up when, on April 22 of that year, eight members of the Rhoden family were shot to death in four separate homes overnight in rural Piketon.

“This will have no impact on the Wagner capital murder cases, as Sheriff Reader was not the primary witness for any issue of fact or law," state Attorney General Dave Yost said in an emailed statement. The earliest date on any of the accusations made against Reader in the indictment date from June 2017.

The sheriff commanded the spotlight after the Rhoden killings, never hiding his emotions even as that very night he stared into a camera and told the killers he was coming for them. Or later when he told residents to arm themselves if they felt unsafe as the search for the killers went on. Or more than 2 1/2 years later, in November of last year, when he and then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine together announced that authorities had finally arrested the Wagner family and charged them with the murders.

But not long after the arrests, rumors surfaced that Reader might be in trouble.

It all started when someone sent an anonymous complaint to the Ohio auditor’s office that same month, alleging that the sheriff was stealing drug forfeiture money taken from arrests.

The complaint accused Reader of a gambling addiction, and said he owed money to people around town and at least one of his deputies. It also alleged that Reader let his teenage daughter drive cars that had been impounded and that he “just does whatever he wants and no one ever calls him on it … he is unstable and threatens people.”

That kick-started the state investigation. On Dec. 13 the Ohio auditor’s office issued a subpoena to the Pike County auditor’s office for what would have amounted thousands of pages of documents generated by Reader’s office since Jan. 1, 2016. State investigators also showed up at his remodeled sheriff’s office headquarters on Route 23 in Waverly with subpoenas and seized records from there.

They sought a laundry list of items including vendor contracts, vouchers, purchase orders and billings statements.

Authorities also seized payroll records and personnel files, including expense reports and information on outside employment for Reader and 15 other employees and took all the records related to a multi-agency drug task force Reader assembled.

"Any indictment involving felonies against a public official, especially a sheriff is a serious indictment," Smith, from the auditor's office, said Friday from the steps of the courthouse.

hzchariah@dispatch.com

@HollyZachariah