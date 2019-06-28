Well worth the wait, the Ohio strawberry season has been fast and furious this year. The weather has not been kind to many of our growers in the region, but what has been produced is delicious. Strawberries are one of the easiest and most widely grown backyard fruits in the region and also are well-suited for edible landscaping purposes.

Strawberries prefer full sun and slightly acidic soil. Although they will produce a crop in many types of soil, the plants produce best in well-drained, loose, fertile soil with high organic matter content.

There are three basic types of strawberries grown: June-bearing, everbearing and day-neutral. June-bearing strawberries will produce the bulk of their fruit in a two- to three-week period in June in this part of Ohio.

June-bearing cultivars will produce many runners that can be used to replant. Everbearing strawberries will typically put out three flushes of flowers and fruit in the spring, summer and winter. Day-neutral cultivars will produce lightly throughout the season. Neither everbearing or day-neutral types produce a lot of runners.

These types can be trellised and are suitable for those with limited growing space. June-bearing plants produce fruit in year two (blossoms should be removed in year one) and day-neutral and everbearing types produce in year one. Twenty-five plants should bear enough fruit for the average family for fresh consumption. If preserving or producing jams and jelly, more plants will probably be needed.

It is impossible to tell the difference between the types by just looking at them, so be sure you know what type you have purchased before planting. Strawberries can be planted in the early spring. If a soil test hasn’t been done, incorporate 1 pound of 10-10-10 per 100 square feet. Do not plant in an area that was previously planted with tomatoes, potatoes or eggplant because these plants harbor verticillium wilt, a serious disease of strawberries. Cultivars that perform well in Ohio include June-bearing Eariglow, Honeoye, Late-glow and Kent; and day-neutral and everbearing Tristar, Tribute, Everest and Seascape.

June-bearing cultivars should be planted 12 to 24 inches apart with rows 36 to 40 inches apart. Over the season, the rows will fill and by the end of the summer, plants should be 6 to 8 inches apart and 18 to 24 inches wide. Day-neutral and everbearing types can be planted closer because they will not grow as aggressively. When planting, try not to bend the roots and do not cover the crown of the plant.

About 1 to 1½ inches of water is needed per week to keep the plants healthy. It is important to remove weeds, especially during the time that plants are establishing.

Strawberries can fall prey to a number of pests and diseases such as thrips slugs and powdery mildew. Leaving a thin layer of mulch around the plants to keep fruit from touching the ground and regularly removing spent leaves and unharvested fruit can help manage pest and disease issues.

Once June-bearing strawberries have finished bearing, ensure that they are renovated before July 15. The process of renovation includes moving off the spent leaves about an inch above the crown and raking off and removing any debris.

One to 1.5 ounces of actual nitrogen should be applied after harvest if rainfall has been excessive (such as this year) and again in August.

A well-managed strawberry patch should last about three years before it needs to be replanted.

Strawberries are very susceptible to cold and frost damage. Plants should be covered with 2 to 3 inches of straw mulch to protect them over the winter. Mulch should placed before Dec. 15. The mulch should be removed in the spring and raked to the middle of the rows in case it needs to be quickly placed back on the plant if there is an early season frost threat.

Jacqueline Kowalski is the Summit County Agriculture and Natural Resources extension educator for the Ohio State University. For questions on local foods, food production or other garden-related questions, contact her at kowalski.124@osu.edu or 330-928-4769 ext. 2456. The Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Hotline is open! For answers to gardening questions, call 330-928-4769 and select the Master Gardener Hotline prompt from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.