AKRON

‘Junk in the Trunk’ sale

planned at Shaw JCC

The Shaw JCC of Akron is hosting a “Junk in the Trunk” sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in its front parking lot at 750 White Pond Drive.

Participants will sell items from the trunks of their vehicles or in designated parking spaces. At least 20 vendors are expected. Admission is free for shoppers.

For more information, contact senior adult program coordinator Julie LeFever at jlefever@shawjcc.org or 330-835-0027, or call the Shaw JCC at 330-867-7850 or visit www.shawjcc.org.

Angry exchange leads to

shots fired, woman says

A woman reported to police that her car was struck by a bullet as she was driving in Akron’s Cascade Valley Neighborhood, north of downtown, about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman told police she was driving southbound on Cuyahoga Street when she encountered three men in a construction zone.

One of the men yelled at the victim to “move, b-----,” the woman said.

The woman said she yelled back at the men to move their "punk a----."

One of the men then turned and fired shots at the woman’s car, a 2012 Chevy Malibu, she said.

The car was struck by a single bullet, police said. No injuries were reported. The woman drove home and called police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

BARBERTON

Mayor to host open

office hours Saturday

Barberton Mayor Bill Judge will hold open office hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Active Adult Center at 500 W. Hopocan Ave.

The mayor will take questions on any topic.

No appointment is necessary for the event.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY

Section of Ohio & Erie



Canal Towpath reopened

A section of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail that was closed this week has been reopened, the National Park Service said.

The path at Tinker’s Creek Aqueduct, about a half-mile south of Canal Exploration Center in Valley View, had been closed for repairs since Monday.

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park superintendent thanked the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District for its quick response to the problem.

NORTON

Fire department to be

featured on TV show

Members of the Norton Fire Department will be featured on the program "Hearts of Heroes."

The show, which airs at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on WEWS (Channel 5), spotlights the story of the department keeping Jillian Olsen safe and rescuing her farm dog, Frankie, during a cold and icy winter calamity.

See a preview of the show at https://bit.ly/2XcfkQs.

LORAIN COUNTY

Judge cuts jury awards

in dispute with college

A judge cut practically in half a $44 million award won by small-business owners who accused Oberlin College of ruining their business by encouraging protests against them and branding them racists.

On Thursday, Lorain County Judge John Miraldi reduced the total award to $25 million. He ruled David Gibson should receive $14 million in compensatory and punitive damages, his father and family patriarch Allyn Gibson $6.5 million, and their Oberlin business, Gibson's Bakery, $4.5 million.

The school was ordered earlier this month to pay $44 million to the Gibsons.

The protests occurred after three black students were arrested for assaulting David Gibson's son, who is white and also named Allyn, after he caught one of them shoplifting from the market in November 2016.

The students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and read statements in court saying Allyn Gibson's actions that day were not racially motivated.