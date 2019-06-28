Thirty-five years ago, when Summit County didn’t have that many female attorneys – let alone judges – a few female lawyers started mentoring young women embarking on legal careers.

These attorneys, who hailed from both political parties, wanted to see more women on the bench because they thought they would treat female lawyers better.

“It was very intentional – and look what happened,” said Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael, as she and the county’s nine other female judges prepared this week to have their portrait taken. “We are the beneficiaries.”

Summit County, for the first time, has an all-female bench in its common pleas general division. To mark their historic achievement, the judges gathered before their monthly judges meeting on Wednesday, lined up in their robes and smiled for a group picture.

“It is a moment in history that should be celebrated,” said Judge Joy Oldfield, who suggested the portrait, though she pushed for a more non-traditional pose but was overruled.

The county’s common pleas court, once all male, flipped to all female judges in the November election, when Michael, a long-time Akron Municipal Court judge, and Kelly McLaughlin, the head Summit County Domestic Relations magistrate, defeated their male opponents to capture two open seats on the court.

How Summit compares

Summit is the only of Ohio’s eight urban counties with an all-female common pleas bench.

Among the others, some have a pretty even split, such as Franklin with eight female and nine male judges, while others are still male-dominated, like Mahoning, with only one woman among its five judges. Besides Summit, Stark boasts the largest ratio of female judges, with four women and a lone male judge.

Across Ohio, several smaller counties with one or two common pleas seats are ruled by women, including Portage, which has two female judges.

Nationally, an all-women bench also is a rarity, particularly in more populous areas. A court in Harris County, Texas, however, made history at the same time as Summit County, with 17 black women claiming judicial seats in the November election, the largest number of black women elected to the bench nationwide. They dubbed their campaign “Black Girl Magic Texas,” according to a CNN article.

These female victories are welcome news for the National Association of Women Judges (NAJW), a Washington D.C.-based group that serves as a voice for women judges.

Connie Pillich, a former Ohio gubernatorial candidate heading up the NAWJ, however, said women still only claim about one third of the judicial seats across the country.

“That’s not acceptable,” said Pillich, whose organization would like to see a 50/50 split.

Pillich said female judges, because of their greater variety of experience, often strive harder for equal justice.

“I am not maligning the good judges who are men,” she said. “I’m saying there has to be diversity at the table in the judiciary.”

Summit County’s female judges still find themselves outnumbered when they go to statewide judicial conferences.

Oldfield recently attended a conference where there were 100 judges — and only about 20 were women. She said she once had a male judge at a conference ask her, “What do you do?” She responded: “I’m a judge. Just like you.”

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands has been active in the promotion of women on the bench, including by participating earlier this year in the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations headquarters. She was among 20 judges in the world selected to represent the International Association of Women judges.

Rowlands, who shares the title of most senior Summit County judge with Alison McCarty, said is pleased to see the gains female judges have made. In 2008, the county had five female judges and three male judges. Rowlands and McCarty, elected to newly created seats in 2009, boosted the female-to-male ratio to 7-to-3.

Capturing history

Before their photo shoot, the judges joked about what type of portrait they wanted and the best place to take it. They settled on a traditional shot in front of a display in the courthouse atrium that says “Celebrating Our Heritage” and on the steps of the courthouse.

Paul Matulavich, director of public relations and media for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, took the pictures after much primping.

“For those of you who have pearls on, make sure they are straight,” Judge Amy Corrigall Jones said, as she adjusted Judge Kelly McLaughlin’s necklace.

The judges haven’t decided what should be done with the portrait. Oldfield and Rowlands hope to see it prominently displayed in the courthouse. Past portraits have been used in the court’s annual report.

While the judges are clearly proud of the all-female bench, Judge Amy Corrigall Jones said their gender doesn’t define them.

“I hope people are able to earn respect because of the quality of their work – and not their gender,” she said.

“I think the quality of our work is exceptional,” Judge Michael added.

