Summa Health has reapplied to a national accrediting body to re-establish its emergency medicine physician training program.

In February 2017, the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) revoked the Akron-based health system’s ability to train emergency medicine residents.

Summa reapplied last June, but was denied the request in a decision in September.

Summa officials have said their new goal was to have ER residents beginning in July 2020.

“I can confirm that our Graduate Medical Education Committee has submitted a new application to re-establish our emergency medicine residency program and did subsequently conduct a site visit this month with representatives from the ACGME,” Summa spokesman Mike Bernstein said Friday. ”The meeting was extremely positive and we look forward to sharing additional information as it becomes available.”

The ACGME originally revoked Summa’s accreditation because of problems resulting from an abrupt ER physician staffing change on New Year's Day 2017. Negotiations failed between the health system and Summa Emergency Associates, the group that had staffed the Summa emergency rooms for more than 40 years.

The switch to Canton-based U.S. Acute Care Solutions resulted in upheaval at Summa, including the resignation of then-CEO Dr. Thomas Malone within weeks after hundreds of doctors voted no confidence in his leadership.

In revoking the program, the accreditation council determined there were delays in obtaining specialized care for patients with possible strokes and that first-year residents and rotating residents were seeing patients without supervision and patients were being sent home without ever being seen or examined by an attending physician. There also were allegations of intimidation of resident doctors and a determination that the new teaching staff lacked the experience to train new doctors.

The health system also went into a financial free fall after the crisis, but has been steadily recovering.

The closure of the emergency medicine residency program, effective in July 2017, meant 21 trainees in what was to be a three-year program had to find new programs. Most left the area, with a few going to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Summa’s newest application will be reviewed at an ACGME committee for a decision sometime this fall. In order to restart the program next July, the application would need to be approved.

According to ACGME rules, if Summa reapplied within two years, the history of what led to the withdrawal would be included in the review.

When its first reapplication was denied last fall, Summa declined to share the reasons ACGME gave for the denial.

