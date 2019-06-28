Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro will deliver the annual State of the County speech at noon Aug. 29 at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St.

Shapiro was appointed county executive in 2016. She was elected to the office the following November, becoming Summit County’s first elected female county executive.

The speech is sponsored by the Akron Press Club. There will be the opportunity for questions following the speech. Proceeds fund scholarships for students of journalism and public relations.

Tickets are $35. Reservations are required and can be made at www.akronpressclub.org.