Monster fun: Monster trucks will take over the Medina County Fairgrounds on Saturday. There will be eight trucks competing head to head in the Monster Truck Throwdown. The gates open at 4 p.m., and there will be a pit party to meet the drivers and take pictures of the trucks before the action starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults and $18 for kids.

Patriotic event: Green's FreedomFest at Boettler Park on Massillon Road will kick off the city's Fourth of July festivities. Admission is a school supply to help those in need. The fest begins at noon Saturday with food, entertainment and activities, and ends with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.