Barberton High School's Class of '64: Is having its 55th reunion Oct. 4-6. If you are a class member and have not received an invitation, please call Kim at 330-715-5388.

Central High School's Class of 1969: A 50th class reunion celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Papa Joe's Restaurant, 1561 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Socializing will start at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30. Registration deadline is July 1. For information, contact Brenda (Shipley) Ferguson at 330-671-7103 or Jeannette (Mitchell) Connell at jconnell@visitakron-summit.org.

East High School's Class of 1979: 40th reunion activities will be held July 19-21. There will be a Meet and Greet from 7 p.m. to midnight July 19 at Social 8, 1800 Merriman Road, Akron; a reunion celebration 6 to 11 p.m. July 20 at Tallmadge Community Center, 80 Community Road, and a picnic 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21 at Goodyear Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. More information: contact Susan Gay Smith, email: ptfrog517@gmail.com or 817-721-6523.

Ellet High School Class of 1974: The class will celebrate its 45th reunion with a free social gathering starting at 6 p.m. July 19 at the Towne Tavern (formerly Legends) 1840 Town Park Blvd., Uniontown. On July 20, a picnic will be held at Wingfoot Lake State Park, Dogwood shelter starting at noon. Cost is $25. For more details and RSVP information, visit the class webpage at ellet74.com.

Garfield High School's Class of 1964: Will celebrate its 55th reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. July 26 at the Hibernian Social Club, 2000 Brown St., Akron. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. Please contact Cheryl Sebeny Pethtel at 330-773-6806 or jpethtel@neo.rr.com or Mary Fanizzi Laws at 330-634-9282 for information.

Kenmore High School's Class of 1959: Will celebrate its 60th reunion, Aug. 16 and 17. On Friday, the group will have lunch at 1 p.m. at B&K Root Beer Stand at Manchester and Wilbeth roads. Class members will then visit the refurbished Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd, at 3:30 p.m. The $5 admission is payable at the door. There will be a cash bar and entertainment featuring Bobby and Linda Martin. All proceeds will go to the theater. Saturday's reunion dinner will be held at Old 97 Cafe, 1503 Kenmore Blvd. Reservations required and due by July 8. Contact Bonnie Smith at 330-745-3742 or Dan Lowther 330-212-1137 for dinner selection and additional information.

North High School's Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 13 and 14 at Danny Boy's Restaurant and The Venue, both at 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge. On Friday, there will be an informal "Meet and Greet. Satuday's reunion party ($50 per person) includes a buffet dinner, live music by Justin Other Band, door prize, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and more. For more information, contact Elaine Brow Sisak at lanie225@sbcglobal.net or Rosie Steinbrunner Finkel at roseefuture@yahoo.com.

Stow High School's Class of 1979: A 40th class reunion celebration will be held at the Stow Youth Baseball Hall, 4157 Hudson Drive, on Saturday, July 27. Reservations can be made through PayPal by typing in bullockm1979@gmail.com. A $40 ticket includes a buffet dinner and soft drinks. Attire will be casual. Golf is being scheduled for the day. Visit Stow High Class of 1979 on Facebook for details. Questions about the reunion or golf outing can be directed to Mike Bullock at bullockm1979@gmail.com or left on the Facebook page.

Wadsworth High School Class of 1969: Will celebrate it's 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Blue Heron Event Center and Brewery. For details about weekend activities check Facebook page 1967-69 WHS Alumni and Staff or email highschool1969WHS@gmail.com.

Woodridge High School's Class of 1964: 55-Year reunion will be held at the Sheraton Suites July 26 and 27. Contact Kerry Callahan Coughlin for more information at coughlik@mac.com or 330-620-7181.

To submit a reunion notice, please email reunions@thebeaconjournal.com or send it to Reunions, Akron Beacon Journal, 44 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44309 by Wednesday at least two weeks before the event.