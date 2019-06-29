The Hyde Park restaurant in Montrose offers Steak LeBron, an 18-ounce New York strip topped with jumbo shrimp, bearnaise sauce and asparagus. Price: $60.

Sides are extra.

Also on the menu is a 15-ounce bone-in filet mignon called the Urban Meyer Steak, which will set you back $54, as well as Steak Kosar, a filet mignon over bordelaise crowned with asparagus, lobster and bearnaise and sliced mushrooms. That one is available in two sizes, an 8-ounce cut for $50 and a 12-ounce hunk for $58.

If you're looking for something a bit more downscale … have I got a deal for you.

In most cases, Vaccaro's Trattoria in Bath would be classified as an upscale establishment as well. But Vaccaro's has just introduced — I kid thee not — The Bob Dyer pizza.

It consists of pesto, grilled chicken, bacon, oil-cured tomato and provolone. And it sells for $46 less than Steak LeBron.

How did this travesty come about? Well, I've eaten there a time or 20 and gotten to know the proprietor, Raphael Vaccaro. Recently I told him I would never return unless I got my own pizza.

I was joking. Sorta.

I mean, there's a pizza named after Stephanie Ocker, the wife of retired Beacon Journal sportswriting legend Sheldon Ocker. Not Sheldon himself, who was inducted into the writers' wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown last summer. Just his wife. What's the deal with that?

There are a bunch of other “Akron Celebrity Pizzas” on the menu, too, including The Steve Marks. Well, sure, he is a civic icon who co-founded what is now Main Street Gourmet and was the driving force behind the creation of the nationally respected Akron Marathon. But did he ever make headlines by writing about the Kenmore Pooper?

So justice has been served. Served hot and tasty. Go with the thin-crust version. Salud.

CSI: Hudson

My ace Hudson correspondent, Cheryl Gerbracht, has mined another gem from her town's newspaper, the Hub-Times. A rundown on recent police activity read thusly:

“Police said a woman came to the police department seeking marriage advice. The report did not say if the police gave her any.”

They may have called her husband and told him to run like a deer.

Name caller

Got an emailed news release from James Agate on the PR Newswire urging me to write about a study his group conducted about data breaches. Here was his salutation:

“Hi BobClick and drag to move.”

I guess now I'll have to lobby for a "BobClick and Drag to Move" pizza.

Annoy us all

Reader Gary Lidel has a beef. And I like beef even more than pizza, so here goes:

“It seems like everyone I talk to about this agrees, and yet it continues.

“It is usually the same people. Although some question whether these people realize they can just ‘reply’ to the sender only, I think they assume everyone really wants to know what THEY think. You can receive an update along with 40-50 others, and at least five will ‘reply all’ and say 'thanks for updating me.’

“There are certainly times when ‘reply all’ is appropriate, but I am talking about all the times when it is not. Assume you have thoughts on this subject, and am sure many/most of your readers do as well.”

What he said.

