The Fourth of July holiday is next week and with it comes fireworks displays. Most of us will see fireworks displays set off by our local municipalities. However, every year the news media reports stories of home fireworks gone wrong.



According to the National Safety Council annually about 10 people are killed and over 11,000 need hospital emergency room treatment for injuries related to fireworks; the number treated at home is unknown.



Almost half of the injuries are to children under 15 years of age. About two-thirds of the victims are male. The three fireworks that most often injure are firecrackers, bottle rockets and sparklers.



Firecrackers cause 30 percent of all fireworks injuries. Sparklers, although they appear to be harmless, burn at 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and can cause disfiguring and debilitating burns. Always have a large bucket of water to use for disposal of used sparklers.



Most firework injuries are caused by improper use of the firework. Holding fireworks, especially firecrackers, too long after lighting; picking up lighted fireworks to reposition them; fireworks exploding too near bystanders — all contribute to injuries. The most common resulting injuries are second- and third-degree burns, partial or total loss of sight, lacerations and fractures. The firework known as a "cherry bomb," literally, about the size of a cherry, hence the name, is very dangerous and can cause debilitating injury.



The National Safety Council strongly recommends you avoid home fireworks. However, in reality they know some people will still have fireworks at home. Therefore they reluctantly offer the following in an effort to minimize the risk of injury:



Always light fireworks outdoors, in a clear area and away from people, structures and flammable materials.



Light one device at a time; maintain a safe distance after lighting the devices.



DO NOT try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks; douse them with water and discard.



Never allow young children to handle fireworks.



Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.



Do not allow any running or horseplay while using fireworks.



Never ignite devices in a container.



Always store fireworks in a cool, dry place and take care in handling so fuses or handles are not damaged.



As a preventative measure, keep a bucket of water nearby when conducting a home display. Use the water to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off immediately. If a burn occurs, cool water should be applied immediately. In the case of serious injury, get immediate medical assistance.



The only legal home fireworks are Class C fireworks. These are sold in stores like Wal-Mart, gas stations, convenience stores and other similar stores. These include smoke bombs, sparklers and other non-explosive novelties. If there is any type of explosion involved in the fireworks, such as firecrackers or bottle rockets, it is illegal for home use.



Often along the interstate you will see signs for stores selling fireworks. If you buy fireworks in these stores you must either have a permit to set off fireworks or sign a form stating they will not be used in Ohio and you will be transporting them out of state for use.



Be safe this holiday. For your family’s safety please consider going to professional fireworks displays. It’s the best and safest way to have a blast this July 4.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.