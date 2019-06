Work by artist Taryn McMahon of Ravenna will be featured in an exhibit at the Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery in Columbus.



McMahon is an assistant professor in the School of Art at Kent State University.



"Natural Expressions: A Student Curated Exhibition," will be on display from July 25 thourhg Oct. 19. Focused on artwork inspired by and concerned with nature, this exhibition is curated by four high school students with guidance by Erin Shapiro, curator of the Springfield Museum of Art.