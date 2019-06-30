For well over a year, FirstEnergy Solutions has said the same thing to Ohio lawmakers: Help us by June 30, 2019, or we'll be forced to start shutting down Ohio's two nuclear power plants.

So now that the circled date has arrived, and the legislature has missed Sunday's deadline, what's going to happen?

That's the big question after the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee made little progress Saturday afternoon in a last-gasp attempt to reach an agreement on a measure that in effect would bail out the company.

Amid the failure to reach a state budget deal with the House and passage of an interim budget, Senate President Larry Obhof said hearings on the bill would continue into early July prior to a vote.

The Senate panel convened briefly to consider two of 57 amendments proposed for the controversial bill. The committee then recessed for several hours to allow staff to review the dozens of other amendments, before quietly adjourning early Saturday evening with no further action.

"I'm not going to move forward with these amendments until I know what effect each amendment will have on ratepayers," said committee Chairman Steve Wilson, R-Maineville.

FirstEnergy continued to say it must have the bill passed by Sunday, he said. "I would rather get it right, and not have some unintended effect on ratepayers, than to hit some artificial deadline," Wilson said.

Speaker Larry Householder, for whom the bill is a priority, said senators had not approached those who sponsored the House version to see what revisions would be acceptable to avoid a time-consuming conference committee.

Obhof said he is not so sure Sunday’s deadline was hard-and-fast.

“There may be an additional window, but it’s still a tight time frame,” the Medina Republican said. “We do want to do what we can to save those plants.”

Householder is uncertain as well, but notes, “They’ve (FirstEnergy) thrown out that June 30 deadline as long as I’ve heard about this, which is a couple of years.”

The Glenford Republican wondered if FirstEnergy Solutions would go ahead and buy the necessary fuel even if Sunday’s deadline is missed, if company officials “saw the ball moving forward.”

Attempts to reach FirstEnergy Solutions on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, Charles Moore, a consultant who is leading the company's efforts to climb out of bankruptcy, told lawmakers it couldn't afford the $52 million needed for nuclear fuel rods at the Davis-Besse reactor east of Toledo. While that fuel isn't needed for several months, a long lead time is necessary for the painstaking process to essentially custom-make the material, he said.

"As a result of the unprofitable position of the plants, as well as the complex bankruptcy oversight process, FirstEnergy Solutions is unable to make this commitment by June 30, 2019, without legislative support," testified Moore.

"Unfortunately, while the company has sought relief for over 18 months, the purchase and fabrication of the fuel is now on a final stage critical time path. Without a certain outcome on the legislative front, FirstEnergy Solutions will continue moving forward with the closure of Davis-Besse," he said.

Michael Haugh, a consultant with the office of Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, which represents ratepayers, testified Saturday to challenge the notion that the nuclear power plants are money losers. FirstEnergy Solutions' filings from May show a "positive operating margin" of nearly $50 million on the two Ohio plants and two in Pennsylvania over the past year, he said.

The measure has been one of the most lobbied pieces of non-budget legislation in recent years at the Statehouse. And more than $9 million has been shelled out for TV ads, the most a prominent local media buyer has ever seen on such an issue.

The stakes are high. Closing Davis-Besse and the Perry plant east of Cleveland would not only end nuclear power in Ohio, the shutdowns would eliminate 1,400 jobs and hurt the rural economies in both areas.

Environmentalists, some business groups, and oil and gas interests have been fighting the legislation, while House Democrats have rolled out their own clean energy bill with the goal of having half of the state’s electricity come from renewable sources by 2050.

The measure also would bail out two coal-fired power plants, one in Ohio and one in Indiana, which are owned by a group of power companies including Columbus-based American Electric Power.

Under the Senate bill, all Ohio electricity consumers would pay 80 cents a month initially for the nuclear plants and up to $1 a month for the two coal plants, which already are allowed to charge consumers if they operate at a loss. Both fees are lower than those in the House version.

In the first year, FirstEnergy Solutions, the former power-generation arm of Akron-based FirstEnergy that is working to come out of bankruptcy protection, probably would collect about $150 million, including about $60 million for the two coal plants. About $10 million a year already being collected for renewable-energy programs would continue for now.

And the bill would make it harder to develop wind farms like those in western Ohio, plus eliminate surcharges for energy efficiency and renewable energy and the requirement that the state’s power companies get 12.5% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2027.

The bill passed the Ohio House 53-43 in May.