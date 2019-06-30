AKRON

Group hosts free yoga

festival at Lock 3

Elevate Akron’s sixth annual Outdoor Yoga Festival & Vinyasa Class, a free outdoor yoga festival that attracts thousands of participants each summer, is from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 18 at Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.

The festival will include local food and business vendors, live music by artists Zach Friedhof and DJ Naeno, a kid’s fun zone with activities and a yoga class led by Elevate Akron Director Tracy Rhinehart.

Elevate Akron has partnered with Summit County Children Services to help raise awareness for the increasing number of children in need of foster care and adoption. A portion of the event apparel proceeds as well as money raised by donation-based activities at the event will go to Summit County Children Services.

Elevate Akron also partnered with the United Way of Summit County and is helping Akron Public Schools by hosting a school supply drive at the event through their “Stuff the Bus” program, which helps get students the basic materials they need to succeed in the classroom.

To register for the free event and to purchase an official event tank top or T-shirt, visit elevateakron.com.

Probation officer picked

for planning committee

An Akron probation officer recently was selected by the Ohio Supreme Court’s Specialized Docket Section to serve on a planning committee.

Matt Esterle will be part of a committee whose goal will be to spread awareness about veteran treatment courts. He serves as a probation officer for Akron Municipal Court’s Valor Court, a diversion program for veterans led by Judge Jerry Larson.

Valor Court recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and was one of the first of its kind to start in Ohio. The state now has 24 veterans programs in its courts.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Free rides available

after July 4 drinking

Free rides will again be offered to Summit County residents who have too much to drink and need a safe ride home during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with Lyft to provide the rides. The prosecutor’s office previously used local taxi services.

“My hope is for everyone to enjoy the holiday while not putting others at risk,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a news release.

Rides will be offered from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday. To request a ride, download the Lyft app and use the code SCPO7419.

More than 200 people have used the “Arrive Alive” service since its launch last July. Rides also were offered for the Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and St. Patrick’s Day holidays.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Man convicted of kidnap,

assault of woman

A Summit County jury found a Barberton man guilty last week in the kidnapping and assault of a woman.

The jury found Todd Cleavenger, 42, guilty of felonious assault, kidnapping and abduction. He will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien at 2 p.m. Aug. 1.

Prosecutors say the woman left the Garage Bar, which was owned by Cleavenger, in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and went to another bar. When the second bar closed, a friend took her home. When she arrived home, Cleavenger was there and shoved the victim to the ground. When they went inside, Cleavenger beat her and prevented her from leaving.

The woman eventually climbed out of a window, went to a neighbor’s house and called police. She suffered significant injuries, including a broken nose, prosecutors say.