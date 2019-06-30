Finger-pointing and harsh words between the Republican-ruled House and Senate now litter the path to replacing an interim 17-day state budget with agreement on a final spending plan.

Citing the lack of an agreement and the difficulties of drafting changes to a 3,217-page budget bill — and needing to send it to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine by late Sunday — legislative leaders abandoned the idea Saturday evening that further talks could produce a deal.

At 11:47 p.m. Saturday, the Senate voted unanimously to approve a stop-gap budget funding state government at current levels between Monday — the start of the new fiscal year —and July 17. It will mark the third time lawmakers failed to produce a budget on time over the past 28 years, following 1991 and 2009.

In his floor speech, Senate Finance Chairman Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, said his House colleagues refused to turn over their written amendments until 9:30 p.m. Saturday while insisting on working from the House budget version. Historically, lawmakers work from the last-to-be-passed Senate version, the easiest method for the legislature's bill drafters, he said. Dolan later said he also had not shown his written amendments to the House.

"They took this unfortunate measure … unacceptable," Dolan said, adding the Senate had verbally discussed changes desired by the House, but did not want to act without time to dissect the written amendments.

House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, fired back in response to a reporter's tweet relaying Dolan's words: "Totally surprised by comments. Most bizarre contrived excuse for continual procrastination I have ever heard." The speaker also tweeted about "procrastination" in approving the belated transportation budget.

Meanwhile, the House is expected to approve the short-term budget bill in a Sunday evening session, an unexpected development amid a near $69 billion two-year operating budget buoyed by bipartisan agreement, large spending on needy, at-risk children — in school and out — and good times for the state's tax take.

Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, and Householder both hope it will not take until July 17 to produce a deal on the biennial budget. "We're going to hash out the differences in relatively short order and then we ll be back soon to pass a final version of the budget," Obhof said.

An "awful lot points of difference" and erring "on the side of caution," led to the pulling of the plug on budget talks, Obhof said. "There were some procedural roadblocks this week," he said when asked about Dolan's remarks.

Failure to deliver his first state budget on time was a disappointment for DeWine, who had objected to an interim budget. "Both houses passed proposals that share the priorities of my executive budget proposal, and they passed them by overwhelming, bipartisan majorities. I urge the conference committee to continue negotiations and pass a budget promptly," DeWine said in a statement.

Atop the operating budget, the legislature will have an unenviable record on budget matters this year:

• Failure to pass the state transportation budget, with a gas tax hike that begins Monday, by the March 31 deadline.

• Failure to enact a state Bureau of Workers' Compensation budget by the Monday deadline. The Senate voted 32-0 on Saturday night to grant it a 30-day interim budget. It now goes to the House tonight.

The Bureau of Workers' Compensation is funded by employer premiums to provide replacement wages and medical care for injured workers. Householder refused to accept the Senate's move to strip away post-traumatic stress disorder coverage for first responders and language better distinguishing independent contractors from employees.

• Failure to vote on a controversial bailout for Ohio's two nuclear energy plants by the June 30 date cited 18 months ago by the facilities' operator, which said the plants otherwise would begin to shut down.

• Lawmakers did manage to pass, and DeWine sign, a budget for the Ohio Industrial Commission.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes painted the GOP disagreement as an embarrassment.

“In a state with one-party rule, passing a budget should be easy, but for this Republican majority, petty politics always seems to get in the way of working together," the Akron Democrat said. “Failing to pass a long-term budget is a dereliction of our constitutional duty and a broken promise to Ohio taxpayers. I seriously question the ability of this majority to work in good faith to pass a responsible budget."

Rep. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, tweeted: "If only we had one-party control of the Statehouse...oh, wait."

Republican Ryan Smith of Bidwell, ousted by Householder as speaker in January, mocked his successor by tweeting, "I think it’s time someone put on their big boy pants, forget about HB6 and pass an operating budget to keep our state moving forward!" Householder made a similar remark in March to get stalled talks over a gasoline tax increase moving.

The House and Senate versions of the operating budget, heavy with spending to help needy, at-risk children, won bipartisan support on each chamber's floor. But major issues remain unsettled among nearly 600 original differences.

There were taxes. The House eliminated nearly half of a $1.2 billion annual state income tax cut given several years ago to certain small businesses — such as lobbyists, various limited liability corporations and some law firms. Householder said the break failed to deliver promised jobs. Obhof, DeWine and business groups lobbied to keep the tax cut nearly whole, with the Senate agreeing to some reduction in the break for the highest earners.

The House and Senate also were feuding over pharmacy benefit managers and the managed-care organizations for which they work. The two current PBMs got nearly $250 million in Medicaid funding during the most recent year studied, with as much as $200 million of that excess profit. Householder wants a single PBM hired by the state to act as a fiduciary, legally bound to work in the state's best interest. Obhof would give pharmacies $100 million a year to help them survive less-than-full PBM reimbursements.

Education policy and funding are another sticking point. State report cards for individual schools, new high school graduation requirements and the state takeover of academically failing school districts were in dispute. Householder was very displeased that the Senate took $125 million to help low-income students and routed it to growing, wealthier suburban districts and more vouchers for private schools.