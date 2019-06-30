Familiar faces won this weekend in the first installment of the 2019 Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series.

More than 2,000 races (and some brisk walkers) ranging in age from 3 to 80 competed in The National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Saturday. The race began and ended on the campus of the University of Akron.

Taking first place in the 8k men’s event was Israel Merkle at 26:38. Dylan Garritano won the 1k run with a time of 4:40.

Merkle and Garritano, who are neighbors in Akron, took first and second, respectively, in Akron's full marathon last September.

Emma McCarron of Mansfield, who won the women’s full marathon in 2017 and finished fourth in the half marathon last year, took first place in the women’s division of the 8k race Saturday with a time of 31:07. Brianna Nieset of Chardon crossed the finish line first in the 1k sprint at 5:43.

Two races remain in the 2019 series: the Goodyear Half Marathon and 10k August 10, and the blue-line main event, the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, and Team Relay Sept. 28, 2019. For details, routes, registration and volunteer opportunities for these races, visit AkronMarathon.org.

Here's all of Saturday's winners and their times:

Men’s 8k: Israel Merkle, Akron, 26:38Women’s 8k: Emma McCarron, Mansfield, 31:07Men’s Master’s 8k: Damon Blackford, Akron, 30:33Women’s Master’s 8k: Teresa Ferguson, Powell, 34:14Men’s 1 Mile: Dylan Garritano, Akron, 4:40Women’s 1 Mile: Brianna Nieset, Chardon, 5:43Men’s Master’s 1 Mile: Derek Bork, Lakewood, 5:27Women’s Master’s 1 Mile: Shari Geiger, Medina, 6:55