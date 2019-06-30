Looking for fireworks, parades or other Fourth of July holiday events? You have plenty of choices.



The night sky across Northeast Ohio will be lit up by the rockets' red glare practically nightly as communities mark the Fourth of July.



Here is a listing of some of the celebrations happening across the region.



WEDNESDAY THROUGH JULY 6



Akron: The Rib, White & Blue festival, South Main Street between Bowery and State streets, and Lock 3 Park next to Civic Theatre. Concerts, children's rides, inflatables and food concessions, including barbecue vendors. Free admission. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Fireworks at Lock 3 following the 122nd Army National Guard Band concert at 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Wednesday concerts: Ravenwood at 7 p.m. and Bruce in the USA, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday concert: 122nd Army National Guard Band at 8:30 p.m. Friday concerts: B-Side at 7 p.m. and The Prince Experience, a tribute to Prince, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday concerts: Denzon at 7 p.m. and Turn It Up, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, at 8:30 p.m.



WEDNESDAY



Canton: The city's Independence Day fireworks will take place at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The Greater Canton Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. until fireworks. The fireworks will start around 9:45 p.m.



Hiram: Pre-fireworks concert with folk music from Steve Howell at 7:30 p.m. at Hiram College football field. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.



Massillon: City of Champions Independence Day Celebration, 5 to 11:30 p.m., at Tommy Henrich Drive Northwest. Free admission. Li'l Miss Liberty and Li'l Uncle Sam pageant for ages 3 to 7. Family activities, food and entertainment. Concludes with fireworks display.



THURSDAY



Akron's Castle Park neighborhood: Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Castle Boulevard, between Dartmouth Avenue and Garman Road. Registration 10-10:25 a.m., $1 fee. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and military veterans invited to march. Bicycles, strollers, pets and wagon floats.



Alliance: Fireworks at dusk at Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave.



Aurora: 5K and 1-mile walk/run, Bicentennial Park, state Route 43 and East Pioneer Trail, at 8 a.m. (Registration at 7 a.m.). Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Barrington Town Square. Festival from noon to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis Moore Park. Food trailers will be open. Post Road will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at Pioneer baseball fields 9:45 p.m.



Cuyahoga Falls: The Great Patriot 5K Run, starts at 8 a.m. at First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., between Second and Third streets. There will also be a kids fun run. Advance registration is recommended at www.ThePatriotRun.com. It is sponsored by the Falls Cancer Club.



Fairlawn: Parade from St. Hilary Church parking lot, 2750 W. Market St., at 4:30 p.m., heading west on West Market Street, ending in the parking lot across from Summit Mall. Food trucks at Bicentennial Park starting at 5 p.m. The Mick & Rick Band will perform 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by two-hour concert with Brass Band of the Western Reserve at 8 p.m. Fireworks about 10 p.m. Free shuttle bus rides to and from Macy's at Summit Mall to the park starting at 5 p.m.



Hiram: Games and contests all day. Family activities and bike decorating at Hiram Christian Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classic cars and fire department vehicle display, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade at 1 p.m. Community Band outdoor concert of patriotic songs at 4 p.m. Ice cream social and big-band dance with Garretttones from 8 to 10 p.m.



North Canton: Parade at 10:30 a.m. from Memorial Stadium parking lot off Seventh Street Northeast to North Main Street, south through the square to Harmon Street Southwest, and west to North Canton Middle School. Celebration in the Park near the stadium at 6 p.m. Live music, featuring the Half Fast Band. Children's activities and food vendors. Fireworks at dusk



Stow: A 4-mile race starts at 7:30 a.m. from Holy Family Church, followed by 3K Fun Run. Parade steps off at Stow-Kent Shopping Center on Kent Road at 10 a.m. and marches west, past Holy Family Church, ending at Park Drive.



JULY 5



Cuyahoga Falls: Stars and Stripes, honoring local heroes, features musical entertainment from 5 to 10 p.m. downtown. It will recognize the efforts of public safety officials who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Local country band Buck Naked performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Ed Dennis will open from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and WAPS (91.3-FM) 91.3 The Summit will play music from 5 to 6 p.m. Activities for kids provided by the Riverfront YMCA. Food and market vendors available.



Hudson: Fireworks at dusk at Barlow Farm Park, 1965 Barlow Road. Food trucks open at 6 p.m. Rain date is July 6. Free parking at Little Tikes, 2180 Barlow Road (no shuttle service), and JoAnn Fabrics, 5555 Darrow Road (shuttle service provided to the park).



JULY 6



Kent: Heritage Festival, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Kent. Crafters, food vendors, children's play area and entertainment on three stages, car show and many local displays. Fireworks downtown at 10 p.m.



Portage Lakes: Boat parade at 1 p.m., starting at East Reservoir Dam (near Biggin's Big Dip) and ending at Portage Lakes State Park beach, where the sand castle-building contest will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. from the state park. Rain date is 7 p.m. for fireworks only.



Streetsboro: Woodside Lake Park Campground, corner of Elliman and Frost Roads in Streetsboro. Fireworks to begin around 10 p.m or once it’s thoroughly dark outside. $5 per car load to enter the campground from 7:30 p.m. through the fireworks show. The campground will include festival food, entertainment in the evening. For a bit more per carload, families can visit, swim, participate in the penny carnival and other games throughout the day.