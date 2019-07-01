The Cleveland Clinic has created a new role to oversee its entrepreneurial and growth opportunities.

Semih Sen on Monday became the Clinic's first chief business development officer.

Sen will also lead Cleveland Clinic Innovations and report directly to Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, the Clinic's chief executive officer and president.

In a news release, the Clinic said Sen will identify, assess, and realize new business opportunities; create and implement key market strategies; develop plans for new growth initiatives, build strategic partnerships and alliances; and drive revenue growth through joint ventures and commercialization of intellectual property.

“Partnerships and innovative growth strategies are more important than ever in today’s ever-changing healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Mihaljevic. “By focusing on long-term growth and development, we will further our mission of improving the lives of as many patients as possible.”

Sen, a native of Turkey, is a health care entrepreneur with more than 24 years of health care investment and development experience. He is a founding partner of Biolinka Investment Holding and previously led the development of an integrated health care network at Mubadala Investment Company’s health care unit, a partner of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.