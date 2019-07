WOOSTER — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Allison Arnold was last seen Saturday night at her home north of Wooster, authorities said. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes.

She was wearing black shorts and a blue T-shirt. She may be with an older boy by the name of William.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Sheriff's Office at 330-264-3333.