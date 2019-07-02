KENT— Two people and a dog were rescued from the Cuyahoga River after being stranded on an island on Monday night.

Crews responded to the call about 6 p.m.

The two people and the dog were traveling along the river in an inner tube and a kayak when they got caught in a rapid near the Kent Dam which stranded them on an island behind Treno Ristorante at 152 Franklin Avenue in downtown Kent, according to Kent Fire Capt. David Moore.

No one was injured, Moore said. The rescue took about an hour to complete.

The Portage County Water Rescue Team and members of the Keelhaulers Canoe Club helped get the novice river riders out of the water river.

“It shows the public who belongs on the river and who doesn’t,” Moore said. The Keelhaulers “are trained, they have the right equipment, they know how to handle the rapids. We were rescuing people that didn’t have the right equipment and didn’t have any training and weren’t able to help themselves.”

The fire department said earlier that it rescues an average of about six people from the river each summer. But with the season just beginning, this incident marks 22 people who have been saved by crews.

Novices and those without proper equipment are still advised to stay out of the water, Moore said, noting the river remains elevated.

The water levels and strength are similar to those seen in previous seasons.