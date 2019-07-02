They may be our furry children, but in Canton you can’t own any more than five dogs and/or cats.

Canton City Council on Monday approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance limiting residents to owning five dogs and/or cats.

Law Director Kristen Bates Aylward said the amendment clarifies the language, so that feeding stray animals is not interpreted as pet ownership, but does not change the restriction.

The city is a defendant in an ongoing federal lawsuit, in which the plaintiff asserts that the city’s ordinance is “unconstitutionally vague,” Bates Aylward said