CANTON — A man who later told police he had ingested psilocybin mushrooms pushed his way into a neighbor’s home about 2 a.m. Monday, took her cellphone, wrapped his arms around her neck and refused to leave, according to Stark County Jail records.

Alfred R. Furbee III, 34, of Apt. 18 in the 1700 block of Gateway Boulevard SE, was arrested after a neighbor heard the 55-year-old woman scream and pulled him off and held him for police.

According to the jail records, Furbee pushed past the woman while she was in her doorway and then grabbed her cellphone. When she grabbed a small kitchen knife, he grabbed her from behind, wrapped his arms and legs around her, causing both to fall to the floor.

The neighbor heard her screaming for help, entered her apartment and pulled Furbee from her, holding Furbee to the ground until officers arrived.

Police said Furbee “displayed very erratic behavior” and told police he was under the influence of mushrooms.

He was jailed on an aggravated burglary charge, a first-degree felony punishable upon conviction in Ohio by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

He remained behind bars Tuesday, held in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a Canton Municipal Court hearing.

