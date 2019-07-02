CANTON — A judge has pushed back former doctor Frank Lazzerini's sentencing hearing until July 12.

Lazzerini's attorneys asked Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer to change the date from Wednesday.

Attorney Brian Pierce indicated they needed more time to get documents and arrange for the testimony of witnesses on Lazzerini's behalf. Several people would be unable to testify Wednesday due to the July 4 holiday.

Lazzerini, 41, of Barberton, ran Premier Family Practice in Jackson Township until police officers and law enforcement agents raided his office and his home in February 2016. He surrendered his medical license and was indicted in February 2018, charged with 272 felony counts related to his prescribing practices and his Medicaid reimbursement claims.

On June 18, after about five days of deliberations for a trial that lasted about five weeks, a jury convicted Lazzerini of 187 felony counts. His convictions include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, telecommunications fraud, Medicaid fraud, grand theft, tampering with a record, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated drug trafficking, drug trafficking and illegal processing of drug documents.

Jurors found Lazzerini fraudulently overbilled Medicaid, documented medical exams that never occurred, prescribed addictive pain medications without a legitimate medical purpose and recklessly prescribed medication that killed Jaimie Hayhurst, a 38-year-old Canton woman in 2014.

The counts range from lower level felonies to first-degree felonies that could send him to prison for decades. Farmer will decide his sentence. Lazzerini has been held at the Stark County Jail on a $5 million bond since his arrest in February 2018.

Before the trial began on May 6, Lazzerini rejected prosecutors' offer of a 27-year sentence if he pleaded guilty to a set of charges.