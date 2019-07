SC Fastening Systems has signed a five-year deal to make the Macedonia-based company the first preferred vendor for the International Soap Box Derby in Akron.

SC Fastening has been providing parts to the Soap Box Derby since the company was established in 1999.

The company packages fasteners and other hardware that are used in Soap Box Derby kits.

The kits are used in the United States and several foreign countries to assemble racers used in the annual Akron derby and qualifying races.