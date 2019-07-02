Following a spring with heavy rains and flooding, state and county health officials are ramping up mosquito prevention programs ahead of the Fourth of July.

The first week of July is normally when counties that have programs to spray for mosquitoes begin to do so, Ohio Department of Health spokesman J.C. Benton said, but some got up and running early because of the wet spring.

So far, he said, the state hasn't seen an uptick in mosquito activity. But with so many days of deluge, officials expect it could worsen, Benton said.

Health officials are also spreading tips for residents to keep breeding grounds out of their yards, including getting rid of any standing water in areas like gutters and empty flower pots.

"We want all Ohioans to protect themselves," Benton said. "Enjoy the holiday weekend without getting eaten alive."



In Summit County, spraying began this week in southern communities affected by flooding this spring, Summit County Health Department's healthy homes manager Brent Rollins said.

That's unusual, he said, as the county typically has employees set traps first and determine what areas have the largest mosquito activity.

"We thought we'd get a head start on it and spray in that targeted area," Rollins said.

The Akron-Canton area saw 8.31 inches of rain last month, the fourth-wettest June on record.

"Given the huge amount of rain we’ve had in April and May, that provides lots of potential places for mosquitoes to lay eggs and develop as larvae," said Peter Piermarini, an Ohio State University entomologist who studies mosquitoes at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center near Wooster.

Anecdotally, he said, the last week or so has seemed bad for mosquitoes in his area. But dryer weather can bring them out as well, Piermarini said.

"If it starts to become dryer later in the summer, that can lead to less availability of water in the forests," he said. Mosquitoes then are forced to take up residence in kiddie pools, drainage ditches and bird baths.

Health officials are also concerned about mosquitoes that spread disease, including West Nile virus. Two mosquitoes have tested positive in the state for the disease so far this year, but that's below average, Benton, from the state health department, said.

Medina County has already put up three billboards to encourage residents to help with mosquito prevention and will add three more, Medina County Environmental Health Division Director Colin Johnson said.



To date, he said, the county has received an average number of complaints from residents about mosquito activity.

"To this point, it looks similar to last year in that regard," he said.

Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.